Every “who” in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being “arrested” Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley Irey.

Irey said her husband, Michael, had agreed to dress up as Dr. Seuss’ Grinch for a Grinch-themed event at Sugar Chic Creamery in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Grinch’s arrest was staged by Irey after she put a call out on Facebook for help in making the moment happen.

“I thought, ‘You know, I feel like the Grinch should be arrested, and that would just be the funniest photo,’” Irey said.

She didn’t know many officers personally, but plenty of her Facebook contacts stepped in and began tagging officers by name.

Part of the outfit involved a prosthetic for the Grinch’s face, which Irey said “wasn’t really reusable.” In other words, Irey said she knew the photo would have to happen that night.

But after not hearing back from anyone tagged, Irey said she began to think the photo wasn’t meant to be. Irey said someone she knew had gotten a hold of Cpl. Paul Zajicek at the police department on her behalf about arranging the photo, and he explained the lack of response may have been due to the evening shift change at the department.

“[Zajicek] said [officers] were sitting in briefing and laughing because half the guys there had been tagged but they were all sleeping during the day,” Irey said.

The next thing she knew, patrolmen Matthew Tisher and Will Rogers were “arresting” the Grinch outside the police station at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, and she was able to capture it all.

The officers escorted the Grinch into a patrol car in the police station parking lot and even took him in for a mugshot, Irey said.

“I was just so grateful to them for taking time out of their night,” she said. “It was just really neat to see the [officers] have a sense of humor. ... I know that the persona they have to typically put out there is pretty tough, so it was really neat, I thought, to see all of them joking around.”