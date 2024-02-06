Cape PD respond to shooting Sunday night

A suspect pushed their way into a home Sunday night and shot a firearm at the resident's dog, according to Cape Girardeau police.
Officers responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street. According to information released by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspect had forced their way into a 53-year-old resident's home and assaulted her. The female resident then forced the suspect out of the residence. The suspect then shot at the resident's dog and missed, authorities said.
The suspect was located by police at Quick N Save convenience store in Cape Girardeau, 2861 Themis St., and was taken into custody.
No one was injured by the firearm and no medical attention was necessary from the assault on the resident, police said.
No formal report has been issued by the police department.
