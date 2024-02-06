Cape PD respond to shooting Sunday night

A suspect pushed their way into a home Sunday night and shot a firearm at the resident's dog, according to Cape Girardeau police.

Officers responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street. According to information released by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspect had forced their way into a 53-year-old resident's home and assaulted her. The female resident then forced the suspect out of the residence. The suspect then shot at the resident's dog and missed, authorities said.