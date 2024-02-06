Cape PD makes arrest in homicide of 15-year-old girl

Cape Girardeau police have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with a shooting in south Cape Girardeau Saturday night that killed a teenager and wounded another person.
According to police, Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is the primary suspect in the homicide and shooting. He is being held in Cape Girardeau City Jail awaiting transport to Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.
The shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. Cape Girardeau police officers responding to a call there discovered two victims had been struck by gunfire. Both were transported to local hospitals. A 15-year old girl from Cape Girardeau died as a result of her wounds. The second victim, a 20-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries for a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to police, Lane was apprehended during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street a few hours after the shooting. He is being held on an active warrant for murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Neither shooting victim has been identified. However, a spokesperson for the Cape Girardeau Public School District confirmed that the girl was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
"Our hearts are always heavy any time a young person passes away. It's always very tragic," said Kristin Tallent, the district's director of communications. "Our focus has to remain on making sure our students and staff members are supported.
Tallent said grief counselors are available to students and school employees and will remain available throughout the week.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active as it continues to investigate further leads in this case. "The public is still encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information they may have on this matter," said department information officer Joey Hann. The department's anonymous tip line is (573) 339-6313.
This is a developing story. More information will be published at semissourian.com as it is discovered.
