Cape PD makes arrest in homicide of 15-year-old girl

Cape Girardeau police have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with a shooting in south Cape Girardeau Saturday night that killed a teenager and wounded another person.

According to police, Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is the primary suspect in the homicide and shooting. He is being held in Cape Girardeau City Jail awaiting transport to Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. Cape Girardeau police officers responding to a call there discovered two victims had been struck by gunfire. Both were transported to local hospitals. A 15-year old girl from Cape Girardeau died as a result of her wounds. The second victim, a 20-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries for a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, Lane was apprehended during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street a few hours after the shooting. He is being held on an active warrant for murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.