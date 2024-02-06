All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 26, 2019

Cape PD makes arrest in homicide of 15-year-old girl

Cape Girardeau police have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with a shooting in south Cape Girardeau Saturday night that killed a teenager and wounded another person. According to police, Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is the primary suspect in the homicide and shooting. He is being held in Cape Girardeau City Jail awaiting transport to Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond...

Jay Wolz & Ben Matthews
Isaiah M. Lane
Isaiah M. Lane

Cape Girardeau police have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with a shooting in south Cape Girardeau Saturday night that killed a teenager and wounded another person.

According to police, Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is the primary suspect in the homicide and shooting. He is being held in Cape Girardeau City Jail awaiting transport to Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. Cape Girardeau police officers responding to a call there discovered two victims had been struck by gunfire. Both were transported to local hospitals. A 15-year old girl from Cape Girardeau died as a result of her wounds. The second victim, a 20-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries for a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, Lane was apprehended during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street a few hours after the shooting. He is being held on an active warrant for murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Neither shooting victim has been identified. However, a spokesperson for the Cape Girardeau Public School District confirmed that the girl was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

"Our hearts are always heavy any time a young person passes away. It's always very tragic," said Kristin Tallent, the district's director of communications. "Our focus has to remain on making sure our students and staff members are supported.

Tallent said grief counselors are available to students and school employees and will remain available throughout the week.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active as it continues to investigate further leads in this case. "The public is still encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information they may have on this matter," said department information officer Joey Hann. The department's anonymous tip line is (573) 339-6313.

This is a developing story. More information will be published at semissourian.com as it is discovered.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy