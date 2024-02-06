Cape PD investigating shooting injury

At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of shots fired. Once there, officers collected evidence "indicating shots had been fired", according to a news release issued by the department. Officers were notified that a victim had arrived at a local hospital with a non-lethal gunshot wound.

The department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department, (573) 335-6621, or the anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313.