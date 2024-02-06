Cape officer helped man who threatened to jump from Emerson Bridge

A Cape Girardeau police officer talked a man out of from jumping off the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon, police said.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Tuesday that Patrolman Jake Carter used crisis-intervention team training to defuse the situation.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has increased the number of officers trained in crisis-intervention training for more than a year. Schmidt said about 40 percent of the officers on patrol now are trained in CIT.

While on patrol, Carter saw the man standing outside the bridge railing, according to a news release issued by the department.

Carter was able to calm the man, who was agitated, according to the statement.

The man eventually was persuaded to come back across the rail and seek medical attention — an outcome Schmidt said indicates the efficacy of CIT training.

“It does work,” he said. “For me, who’s an old hostage-crisis negotiator from back in the mid-’90s, with the utilization of the CIT members, you have so-called negotiators ... [who] know better ways to communicate now than they ever did back when I started in ’93.”