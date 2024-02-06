A Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee have agreed to settle a lawsuit relating to alleged illegal kickbacks for $825,000.

Dr. Sonjay Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, and their companies — Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC and DS Medical LLC — agreed to the settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve a lawsuit on alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to a Justice Department release.

The pair and their companies were being sued for alleged solicitation and reception of kickbacks from spinal implant companies in exchange for using those companies' products in surgeries.

The Anti-Kickback Statute makes it illegal to solicit or receive "anything of value" in return for referring products or services covered by federal health care programs.