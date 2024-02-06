Cape native leaves top position at Southwest Airlines

A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines — the world's largest low-cost carrier — now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began to interrupt U.S. air travel one week ago.

Mike Van de Ven

According to reports, thousands of Southwest travelers have been stranded across the U.S., with many passengers enduring long lines and missing luggage.

Van de Ven, a 1980 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, stepped down as Southwest's chief operating officer (COO) at the end of September and is due to relinquish his role as company president at the end of this month.

He is expected to continue as "executive advisor" for Dallas-based Southwest in January.

More than 2,300 Southwest flights were already canceled for Thursday, Dec. 29, following the scuttling of 2,507 flights Wednesday, Dec. 28 — by far the most among U.S. air carriers, according to airline tracking website FlightAware.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in comments to CNN on Tuesday, Dec. 27, said he has spoken directly to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan, who will formally succeed Van De Ven as company president next week.

"[Southwest's] system really has completely melted down. I made clear our department will be holding them accountable for their responsibilities to customers, both to get them through this situation and to make sure this can't happen again," Buttigieg told the cable network.

Denver International Airport had the most Southwest cancellations Wednesday with Chicago Midway and Dallas's Love Field seeing nearly half of its flights eliminated.