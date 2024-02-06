Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday.

Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each letter stands for a different symptom of the condition and a person needs at least three of them to be diagnosed with it — she has all seven. It stands for vertebral defects, anal atresia, cardiac defects, tracheo-esophageal fistula, renal anomalies and limb abnormalities.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, about one per 10,000 to 40,000 live births have the condition, but the organization is likely underdiagnosed.

All Hendricks Jensen's organs have been affected in some way, she said. For instance, she had surgery in 1999 to create a bladder out of her own colon since her original bladder stopped growing. To her knowledge, she was one of the first to have the surgery and it is now done more commonly.

"There's a couple of other man-made things in there. So I'm more man-made than natural at this point," she said with a chuckle.

Emily Hendricks Jensen and her father, John Hendricks. Submitted

In some ways, VACTERL has complicated her life, such as having more than 150 surgeries in her lifetime, so far, but Hendricks Jensen said she is grateful for it.

Emily Hendricks Jensen and her mother, Cheryl Maloney. Submitted

"I'm one of the weird ones where I'm actually grateful that I had it, and that I do have it," she said. "Don't get me wrong, the hospital parts suck. The surgeries are unpleasant ... but I met some of my best friends through it, and my husband. We've been married 10 years tomorrow. These people are my second family, and I love it, and I love them. I'm so glad I have them in my life."

Support

She said she has survived VACTERL with the ultimate support system — her parents, husband, siblings, cousins, extended family and friends.

Hendricks Jensen met her husband, Mathies Jensen, in 2005 at a VACTERL conference in Colorado. Both have been diagnosed with the condition, but Mathies Jensen, a native of Denmark, has less severe symptoms. She said they are the king and queen of the VACTERL community because of their involvement in it.