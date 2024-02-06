Cape native Christopher Limbaugh appointed to 19th Circuit Court

“Chris has served as a valuable member of my staff since I took office, and although his contribution to this office will be greatly missed, we are excited for him to take this important opportunity to serve on the bench in one of the most significant judicial circuits in the state,” Parson said. “Chris’s family has a long history of service in the judiciary, and I am certain he will carry out this legacy with distinction.”

Limbaugh’s father, Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., was a former prosecutor and Missouri Supreme Court judge before being nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. And Limbaugh’s grandfather, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., was also a prosecutor before his nomination to the federal bench.

Limbaugh said he was “very blessed” by the mentorship of his family of judges and lawyers and called his service to the governor an honor.

“I’ve had wonderfully challenging experiences, advising the governor on major legal issues affecting state government, assisting with the appointment of judges and prosecutors whenever vacancies have occurred, and dealing with a huge variety of other responsibilities as well,” Limbaugh said. “It’s been a great honor to serve Gov. Parson’s administration for this past two and a half years and an experience that I will always cherish and never forget.”

Before joining the governor’s office, Limbaugh served as the prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County for five and a half years. He was appointed to the position in December 2012, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Morley Swingle. Limbaugh was elected to his own four-year term in 2014 and filed for reelection in 2018 before being tapped by Parson.

Prior to his career in public service, Limbaugh worked in private practice in Cape Girardeau. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.