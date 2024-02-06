Cape native Christopher Limbaugh appointed to 19th Circuit Court

Christopher Limbaugh received a judicial appointment Tuesday courtesy of his current boss, Gov. Mike Parson.
A Cape Girardeau native, Limbaugh, 36, has served as general counsel and chief legal officer to the governor since June 2018 — shortly after Parson took over as the state’s chief executive following the resignation of Eric Greitens.
Limbaugh will now serve as an associate circuit judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit. He fills a vacancy created by the election of Cotton Walker to circuit judge.
The 19th Circuit covers Cole County, which includes Jefferson City. Because it includes the seat of state government, much of the litigation dealing with state business begins in Cole County.
“It is the state seat, and my experience serving as general counsel for Gov. Parson, and all the various state matters and legal matters that I’ve handled and addressed on behalf of the administration has given me unique qualifications for this particular circuit,” Limbaugh told the Southeast Missourian.
Parson praised his outgoing general counsel in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
“Chris has served as a valuable member of my staff since I took office, and although his contribution to this office will be greatly missed, we are excited for him to take this important opportunity to serve on the bench in one of the most significant judicial circuits in the state,” Parson said. “Chris’s family has a long history of service in the judiciary, and I am certain he will carry out this legacy with distinction.”
Limbaugh’s father, Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., was a former prosecutor and Missouri Supreme Court judge before being nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. And Limbaugh’s grandfather, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., was also a prosecutor before his nomination to the federal bench.
Limbaugh said he was “very blessed” by the mentorship of his family of judges and lawyers and called his service to the governor an honor.
“I’ve had wonderfully challenging experiences, advising the governor on major legal issues affecting state government, assisting with the appointment of judges and prosecutors whenever vacancies have occurred, and dealing with a huge variety of other responsibilities as well,” Limbaugh said. “It’s been a great honor to serve Gov. Parson’s administration for this past two and a half years and an experience that I will always cherish and never forget.”
Before joining the governor’s office, Limbaugh served as the prosecuting attorney in Cape Girardeau County for five and a half years. He was appointed to the position in December 2012, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Morley Swingle. Limbaugh was elected to his own four-year term in 2014 and filed for reelection in 2018 before being tapped by Parson.
Prior to his career in public service, Limbaugh worked in private practice in Cape Girardeau. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
