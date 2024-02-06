Cape Municipal Band to perform Memorial Day, throughout summer

Itï¿½s time to strike up the band. The Cape Municipal Band kicks off its season with an 11 a.m. performance Monday at the Osage Centre as part of a Memorial Day ceremony.

Jerry Ford, who plays the trumpet in the Jerry Ford Orchestra and Cape Municipal Band, said Mondayï¿½s concert would include patriotic compositions, including performances of several marches by John Philip Sousa and various other military arrangements.

ï¿½Weï¿½ve got a beautiful arrangement of ï¿½America the Beautifulï¿½ and things like that,ï¿½ Ford said. ï¿½And we also have a tribute to the military, because thatï¿½s kind of what itï¿½s about that day, of course.ï¿½

Ford said Cape Municipal Band has been part of the annual event for nearly 30 years, which, he said, is almost as long as the city has hosted a Memorial Day concert to honor veterans.

Guests for the day, Ford said, would include retired military and local veterans from the Missouri Veterans Home who are physically able to attend. With the popularity of the event in recent years, he also recommends attendees arrive early and encourages them to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments, with the event lasting a little over an hour.

One of the things the band prides itself in, he said, is the inclusion of high school students.

ï¿½That way, they get experience playing with professionals and they get experience learning literature of wind ensembles and concert bands,ï¿½ Ford said.

One of the main goals of the band is to ensure the inclusion of the ï¿½younger peopleï¿½ in the community, he said.

Ford said the students have to be pretty good to play in the band, though, and the students selected are usually upperclassmen.

But the band isnï¿½t made up only of professional musicians and students, he said. It also comprises community musicians, college students and college professors.

In addition to the Memorial Day event at the Osage Centre, Ford said the Cape Municipal Band also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays June 6 through July in Capaha Park at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

ï¿½Weï¿½ll give essentially 10 concerts,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½The city also has the big Fourth of July celebration; we also play there.ï¿½