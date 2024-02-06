All sections
NewsMay 17, 2023

Cape Municipal band returns to band shell for summer concerts

Residents of Cape Girardeau can enjoy weekly live concerts presented by Cape Municipal Band -- and featuring local artists -- starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 26. The concert series will be held at Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Residents of Cape Girardeau can enjoy weekly live concerts presented by Cape Municipal Band -- and featuring local artists -- starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 26.

The concert series will be held at Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

There will be an exception to the schedule Tuesday, July 4, as the band will be at Arena Park that week playing prior to the city's annual fireworks display.

The band will have its first performance of the summer on Memorial Day morning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Osage Centre

Band director Neil Casey said he is excited to be back at the amphitheater this year, after being indoors at Cape Girardeau Central High School last summer.

Lineup of guest artists

May 29 -- 10:30 a.m., Osage Centre, prior to the Memorial Day program

June 7 -- Southeast Missouri State Steel Drum Band

June 14 -- Logan Chapman

June 21 -- Joy Brooker

June 28 -- Manitou

July 4th -- Arena Park prior to the annual fireworks display

July 12 -- Sam + Jess

July 19 -- Jerry Ford Orchestra

July 26 -- TBA.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

