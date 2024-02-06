Cape Municipal band returns to band shell for summer concerts

Residents of Cape Girardeau can enjoy weekly live concerts presented by Cape Municipal Band -- and featuring local artists -- starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 26.

The concert series will be held at Dan Cotner Amphitheater at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

There will be an exception to the schedule Tuesday, July 4, as the band will be at Arena Park that week playing prior to the city's annual fireworks display.

The band will have its first performance of the summer on Memorial Day morning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Osage Centre

Band director Neil Casey said he is excited to be back at the amphitheater this year, after being indoors at Cape Girardeau Central High School last summer.

Lineup of guest artists

May 29 -- 10:30 a.m., Osage Centre, prior to the Memorial Day program