Cape man wins Scratchers lottery top prize

"Unbelievable," he said after uncovering the top prize. "I feel like I'm in a dream and I am going to wake up and nobody is going to know anything about what I'm thinking," he said in the release.

Hale, who works for a chemical plant, said he and his girlfriend Sharon are not sure what they will do with the prize money.

"We'll probably help the kids," he said, referring to Sharon's three children. "We'll pay off some bills."

"Money Mania" is a $3 game that went on sale Dec. 26. It offers more than $11.8 million in remaining prizes, including seven more top prizes of $50,000, Missouri Lottery officials said.