NewsJanuary 12, 2018

Cape man wins Scratchers lottery top prize

A Cape Girardeau man's daily routine paid off when he won a $50,000 top prize on Missouri Lottery's "Money Mania" Scratchers game. David Hale said he stops at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store at 612 S. Sprigg St. daily, often buying lottery tickets...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man's daily routine paid off when he won a $50,000 top prize on Missouri Lottery's "Money Mania" Scratchers game.

David Hale said he stops at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store at 612 S. Sprigg St. daily, often buying lottery tickets.

On Jan. 3, Hale decided to purchase two "Money Mania" tickets, state lottery officials said in a news release.

"Unbelievable," he said after uncovering the top prize. "I feel like I'm in a dream and I am going to wake up and nobody is going to know anything about what I'm thinking," he said in the release.

Hale, who works for a chemical plant, said he and his girlfriend Sharon are not sure what they will do with the prize money.

"We'll probably help the kids," he said, referring to Sharon's three children. "We'll pay off some bills."

"Money Mania" is a $3 game that went on sale Dec. 26. It offers more than $11.8 million in remaining prizes, including seven more top prizes of $50,000, Missouri Lottery officials said.

