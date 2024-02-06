Cape man sentenced to prison on drug charge

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says U.S. District judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Trevon Starnes, 30, to 151 months in prison during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, May 28, in Cape Girardeau.

Earlier this year, Starnes admitted to selling the drug three times to an individual who was an undercover officer with Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. On the third occasion, he provided more than a pound of methamphetamine in exchange for $3,200 in cash.