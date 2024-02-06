All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2020
Cape man sentenced for firearm charge after October police pursuit
A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 77 months in prison, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. Timothy Owens, 41, appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and was sentenced Monday on one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm, the release stated...
Ben Matthews

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 77 months in prison, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.

Timothy Owens, 41, appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and was sentenced Monday on one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm, the release stated.

According to the release, police arrested Owens while investigating a possible burglary attempt at a AAA Mini Storage facility, which was reported Oct. 26 in Cape Girardeau.

Officers found Owens near the front of the business and made contact with him, the release stated, when he then attempted to run past an officer and escape. Owens was caught after a short chase, and he was found to be in possession of a firearm during a subsequent search.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell.

