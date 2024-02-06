Cape man pleads guilty to Wayne County murder

STEELVILLE, Mo. — A Cape Girardeau man pre-empted his upcoming murder trial by pleading guilty Monday to a lesser charge in connection with the 2015 shooting death of a man.

Having earlier been granted a change of venue from Wayne County, Michael D. Burkman pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder before Circuit Judge Kelly Parker in Crawford County, according to Casenet.

The 51-year-old entered his plea after the state filed amended information Friday afternoon, charging him with the lesser murder charge and felony of armed criminal action.

The amended information accused Burkman of intentionally shooting and killing John Fowler on Feb. 1, 2015.

Fowler of St. Peters, Missouri, had been staying at the Heaven’s Hope Campground in the Hiram, Missouri, area. He was found dead on a county road near the private campground.

In February 2015, Burkman had been staying in the Lowndes, Missouri, area and reportedly was involved in an ongoing altercation with Fowler. Burkman allegedly threatened to kill Fowler and later told three people he had killed him.

Parker sentenced him to life in prison.

The punishment range for a Class A felony is 10 to 30 years in prison or life, which is computed at 30.

With his plea, the state dismissed the armed criminal action charge.

Burkman originally was charged with felony first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in connection with Fowler’s death.