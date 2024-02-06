Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun

A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon.

Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for speeding.

During a search of Robertson's vehicle, a Cape Girardeau County deputy found a .45-caliber Glock pistol modified with an illegal 3D-printed "switch" also known as an "auto sear" to make the weapon fully automatic. A fully automatic weapon can fire multiple shots as long as the shooter holds in the trigger. The gun was equipped with the "switch" and loaded with 11 rounds in a 13-round magazine, according to a guilty plea document filed with the court.

The deputy, according to the plea agreement, also found marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, acetaminophen and oxycodone pills.

The charge can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

The manufacturing of machine guns has been illegal since 1986. Special exceptions are made for those who build machine guns for government use.

This is the second machine-gun case that's moved through local federal court in recent weeks.