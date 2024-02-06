Cape man pleads guilty to 15-year-old's 2019 murder

Lane was arrested and charged with the murder after the incident, but “a lack of witness cooperation prevented the prosecution of Lane and filed charges had to be dismissed due (to) insufficient evidence to move forward”.

He was arrested on unrelated charges in October 2022. At that time, authorities questioned him about the 2019 murder, and he “confessed to being one of the shooters”, according to authorities. Lane told them the second victim was the intended target, and Lane denied targeting Robinson but “acknowledged that her death was caused by the shooting.”

Law enforcement agents found nearly two dozen shell casings at the scene and noted that there were two firearms involved in the shootings. No other person has been charged in the case, though there is no statutory time limit to bring charges for murder.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Lipke will preside over Lane’s sentencing hearing that had not been set as of Monday afternoon.