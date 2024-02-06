All sections
NewsJanuary 4, 2017

Cape man gets 15 years for shooting gun at vehicle

Judge Michael Gardner on Tuesday sentenced Brian Damar Cayce, 23, of Cape Girardeau to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful use of a weapon after he fired his gun at a vehicle on Benton Street in 2015. Cayce also received a seven-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm to be served concurrent with the first charge...

Ben Kleine

Judge Michael Gardner on Tuesday sentenced Brian Damar Cayce, 23, of Cape Girardeau to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful use of a weapon after he fired his gun at a vehicle on Benton Street in 2015.

Cayce also received a seven-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm to be served concurrent with the first charge.

A jury convicted Cayce of those charges after a two-hour deliberation Nov. 10. Nine witnesses, including six from law enforcement, testified during the trial, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh.

Gardner denied a motion from Cayce’s lawyer, Jacob Zimmerman, for a new trial. Zimmerman said Cayce disputed the facts of the case as they were written in the sentencing-assessment report.

A man fitting Cayce’s description was captured on a video camera Nov. 17, 2015, at 416 S. Benton St., shooting twice at a white Pontiac with a handgun in the area of 419 S. Benton St., according to a probable-cause statement from Cape Girardeau police officer Brian S. Vassalli.

The man was wearing a red jacket and red shoes, and Cayce was captured on video wearing a red jacket and red shoes two days earlier at a gas station, Vassalli wrote.

The shooter fired shots with his left hand, and Cayce was confirmed to be left-handed, according to the statement.

The clothes and Cayce were found at 419 S. Benton St. during the police investigation, Vassalli wrote.

Cayce said during an interview with Cape Girardeau detectives several people wore the red jacket.

Cayce also volunteered to be interviewed by police about the Quinton Combs homicide investigation, according to the statement.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

419 S. Benton St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

