All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 8, 2023

Cape man faces charges of making threats against officers

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man they say threatened to kill officers on social media...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Thomas Clemens III
Thomas Clemens IIISubmitted

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man they say threatened to kill officers on social media.

Officers arrested Thomas Clemens III, 36, on charges of making a terrorist threat after a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. The stop was made near Vincent Park Drive and the 500 block of Cape Rock Drive, police said.

Once the vehicle was stopped, Clemens initially refused to leave the car, according to police.

“After a short amount of time of negotiating, he finally decided to exit the vehicle and he was taken into custody,” public information officer Robert Newton said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau Police Department went to Clemens’ residence on Dumais Drive at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Newton said after the welfare check at the household, Clemens became aggressive. The suspect later made posts on social media containing threats he was going to kill officers with the police department, Newton said. The threats on social media were the cause for Clemens’ arrest warrant.

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

Clemens was arrested on a no-bond warrant for a Class D felony for making terrorist threats in the first degree.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy