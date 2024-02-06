Cape man faces charges of making threats against officers

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man they say threatened to kill officers on social media.
Officers arrested Thomas Clemens III, 36, on charges of making a terrorist threat after a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. The stop was made near Vincent Park Drive and the 500 block of Cape Rock Drive, police said.
Once the vehicle was stopped, Clemens initially refused to leave the car, according to police.
“After a short amount of time of negotiating, he finally decided to exit the vehicle and he was taken into custody,” public information officer Robert Newton said.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department went to Clemens’ residence on Dumais Drive at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Newton said after the welfare check at the household, Clemens became aggressive. The suspect later made posts on social media containing threats he was going to kill officers with the police department, Newton said. The threats on social media were the cause for Clemens’ arrest warrant.
Clemens was arrested on a no-bond warrant for a Class D felony for making terrorist threats in the first degree.
