Cape man faces charges of making threats against officers

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man they say threatened to kill officers on social media.

Officers arrested Thomas Clemens III, 36, on charges of making a terrorist threat after a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. The stop was made near Vincent Park Drive and the 500 block of Cape Rock Drive, police said.

Once the vehicle was stopped, Clemens initially refused to leave the car, according to police.

“After a short amount of time of negotiating, he finally decided to exit the vehicle and he was taken into custody,” public information officer Robert Newton said.