Cape man charged with first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

Alonzo N. Jones, 40, of Cape Girardeau has been arrested on a warrant for one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides, the alleged offenses were committed about seven to eight years ago in Cape Girardeau while Jones lived on Themis Street.
Sides stated the alleged offenses began with Jones placing his hands on a victim’s buttocks, then he began making sexual statements and placed his fingers inside the victim’s genitalia, having sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the victim.
On one occasion, according to the probable-cause statement, Jones allegedly held the victim on a bed by their neck and placed his fingers inside the victim’s genitalia while one of the victim’s siblings watched. On another occasion, Jones allegedly placed his penis inside the victim’s mouth.
Sides stated Jones was physically abusive and may retaliate against the victims with physical violence for making statements against him.
Jones is now being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A bond-review hearing is scheduled before Judge Frank E. Miller on Sept. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
