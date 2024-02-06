Cape man charged with first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

Alonzo N. Jones, 40, of Cape Girardeau has been arrested on a warrant for one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Darrin Sides, the alleged offenses were committed about seven to eight years ago in Cape Girardeau while Jones lived on Themis Street.

Sides stated the alleged offenses began with Jones placing his hands on a victim’s buttocks, then he began making sexual statements and placed his fingers inside the victim’s genitalia, having sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the victim.