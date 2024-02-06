Cape man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a woman

The driver — who was later identified as Oliver — asked her whether she needed a ride, she said. She told Oliver she was fine and acted as though she was talking on the phone, Oliver drove away heading north. She said in the probable cause statement that Oliver's vehicle and physical appearance led her to believe he was a "good Samaritan" at first.

The woman then took a turn onto Boxwood Drive where she saw Oliver's vehicle parked on the side of the street. She crossed to the other side of the street to avoid his vehicle. The woman said Oliver rolled the window down and offered her $20 to get in the vehicle, which she declined. Oliver then asked whether he could show her something and she said he then exposed himself to her. The woman then ran to her residence, screaming for help, she said.

The woman later identified Oliver out of a photo lineup. He was later taken into custody by police.

Oliver alleges that the woman accusing him of exposing himself was likely a woman he flipped off earlier in the day, according to the probable-cause statement. He said he was traveling from Lowes to Quick and Save and when he turned onto Boxwood a person stepped off the curb in front of him. Oliver swore at the person and flipped them off, he said.