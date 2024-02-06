Cape man accused of trafficking identities

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals.

Anthony Sagers, 38, is charged with the Class B felony of trafficking in stolen identities.

According to a probable cause document signed by an officer whose name is redacted, police were investigating Sagers on a burglary allegation that occurred on March 22. While executing the search warrant, officers found many forms of identification of 23 individuals in a black backpack in the basement of Sagers' residence, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers found ID documents belonging to 10 other individuals outside of the backpack. Police also found 41 debit or credit cards with Sagers' name on it.