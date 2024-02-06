Cape man accused of trafficking identities

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals.
Anthony Sagers, 38, is charged with the Class B felony of trafficking in stolen identities.
According to a probable cause document signed by an officer whose name is redacted, police were investigating Sagers on a burglary allegation that occurred on March 22. While executing the search warrant, officers found many forms of identification of 23 individuals in a black backpack in the basement of Sagers' residence, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers found ID documents belonging to 10 other individuals outside of the backpack. Police also found 41 debit or credit cards with Sagers' name on it.
Sagers was being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond.
According to Missouri statutes, a person commits the offense of trafficking in stolen identities if he or she possess five or more means of identification of the same person or the means of identification of five or more separate persons with "the intent to manufacture, sell, or transfer means of identification for the purpose of committing identity theft."
On March 19, Sagers was charged with the Class D felony of second-degree burglary and theft of $750 or more. In that case, Sagers is accused of stealing a welder, an impact drill and battery packs and a cordless hammer drill. All told, the items were valued at $5,700.
