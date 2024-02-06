All sections
NewsMay 21, 2017
Cape man accused of shooting a woman in Jackson
A Cape Girardeau man shot a woman in Jackson on Friday night before turning himself in, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dartanyus C. Harris, 43, with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. All of the charges are felonies...
Tyler Graef
Dartanyus Harris
Dartanyus Harris

A Cape Girardeau man shot a woman in Jackson on Friday night before turning himself in, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dartanyus C. Harris, 43, with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. All of the charges are felonies.

Jackson police went to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Hanna Street to find a woman shot in the arm and chest, according to a statement issued through a Jackson Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition; by the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled, according to the statement.

Harris later surrendered to Cape Girardeau police. Officers recovered his car and evidence related to the shooting in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, according to the statement.

Harris’ bond was set at $500,000 cash, and he still was in the Cape Girardeau County Jail as of Saturday afternoon.

Harris pleaded guilty in 1996 to third-

degree assault, according to online court records.

Attempts to reach spokespeople for the Jackson and Cape Girardeau police departments for comment were unsuccessful Saturday.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

1100 block of Hanna Street, Jackson, Mo.

