Cape man accused of four-county police chase in Illinois

Greene County, Illinois, authorities filed charges against a Cape Girardeau man accused of leading police on a four-county chase Tuesday that included ditching his car in the Illinois River, swimming across it and stealing a truck.

Jesse V. Dorris, 47, was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, disobeying traffic-control devices, driving while license is revoked and driving under the influence of drugs.

He was being held without bail Wednesday in the Greene County Jail in Carrollton, Illinois.

According to a report in the Jacksonville Journal Courier, a Jerseyville, Illinois, officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver drove north on U.S. 67 toward Carrollton at a high speed.