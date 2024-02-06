Cape Magnet gearing up to get word out about its strategic plan

Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit established 30 years ago aimed at fostering strong economic development in the region, announced it will begin sharing a three-to-five-year strategic plan late next month with various "stakeholders" to seek their input and support.

Ernst & Young, a multinational professional services company, is collaborating with Magnet leaders on the plan, which originally was to be publicly rolled out last month.

"We've been looking at best implementation practices and we've set up four subcommittees among our board members," said John M. Thompson, interim Magnet executive director.

"One of those subcommittees, 'ally engagement,' will be aimed at going directly to large employers, chambers of commerce leaders and municipal officials to begin outlining the plan in those settings."

Thompson said the Magnet board will have at least one more meeting with Ernst & Young.

In explaining the delay in unveiling the plan, Thompson said, "we want a laser-focused strategy to create a better foundation and understanding among our stakeholders."

Assessment

A preparatory document, "Cape Girardeau Regional Competitive Assessment," was delivered by Ernst & Young to Magnet in November.