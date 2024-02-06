Cape junior high robotics team advances to world championship

The Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, TigerTech, qualified for the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award this past weekend at the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship.

"We're still pinching ourselves," science teacher and team coach Julianna West said about the team's award, qualification and experience at the state competition. "I'm so proud of them, and they worked so hard for it, but we're not done."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's world competition in late May will be virtual. TigerTech will be competing with other qualified teams in grades six through 12.