Voters in at least three local municipalities should expect to see a referendum Nov. 2 asking for approval of an internet sales tax, formally a "use" tax.

At Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, at which a final vote was taken to inform the Missouri secretary of state to put the issue on the ballot, Mayor Bob Fox did not mince words.

"(This tax) is one of the most important things, next to the hiring of our new city manager, that I'll ever do on City Council," Fox said.

"Two years ago, we cut a million dollars from our budget," he added, noting city manager Ken Haskin came to Cape Girardeau from a city that already had such a tax on the books -- Texarkana, Arkansas.

"(Haskin) told me in a letter that our costs are outpacing the revenue that is being brought in from bricks-and-mortar businesses," Fox said.

First Ward Councilman Dan Presson also chimed in his support.

"Amazon does not pay to use our streets and (company founder) Jeff Bezos is going into space," he said.

To Cape Girardeau residents who have turned down a use tax four times in the past -- in 2016, 2014, 2003 and 1996 -- Fox made an appeal: "Think about this (issue) and pass the word."