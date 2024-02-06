Cape, Jackson schools' safety concerns merely rumors, officials say

Officials with two area school districts dealt with separate rumored threats of violence this week.

Though the rumored threats were unfounded, authorities responded quickly, prompted in part by heightened security concerns in the wake of school shootings across the country, including an incident that left two dead and others injured at a Kentucky school earlier this week.

In an email sent to Jackson School District parents Friday morning, the district said there was a rumor about a threat that supposedly started on social media concerning violence targeting Jackson Junior High School. According to the district, the rumor was thoroughly investigated by school officials and local law enforcement, and was deemed to be only a rumor, and no threats had actually been made.

The district takes rumors seriously, and appropriate actions are taken in each circumstance that is encountered, according to the email.

"Once we were aware of the comment that had been supposedly made, we immediately contacted our school resource officers and local police department," Jackson School District superintendent John Link said in a telephone interview Friday.

Link said the rumor began at the end of school Tuesday when a student was overheard on a bus ride home speaking about the supposed threat.

"We just had a young, immature student who made a foolish mistake," Link said.

According to Link, the Jackson Police Department said the student who made the initial comment said it was not factual.

ï¿½Students were concerned, and some parents did come and get their children, which is understandable,ï¿½ Link said.

Josh Crowell, Cape Girardeau School District assistant superintendent of support services, said the Cape Girardeau district had a similar situation late Thursday evening.