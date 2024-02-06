Cape, Jackson school districts to host benefit galas

Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson School District are hosting upcoming events to benefit students through auctions, dinner and community fellowship.

13th Annual Penguin Party

Amy McDonald, executive director for the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, said the district's annual Penguin Party -- scheduled for Feb. 9 at Drury Convention Center in Cape Girardeau -- drew around 400 attendees last year.

"It's our black-and-white dinner auction that allows us to help fund our district," she said. "So it's the community coming together to enjoy an evening out, to help our Innovative Teaching grants."

The affair will benefit programs such as Honorable Young Men Club and Tiger Lilies, McDonald said, along with other programs that are above and beyond the district's budget.

For example, this year, members of the Honorable Young Men Club are looking at buying suit coats, she said.

"And I will have Tiger Lilies and Honorable Young Men there helping greet," McDonald said. "The kids will leave before the event starts."

The night also will include live performances by Mic Larry Band from Atlanta and local group Awkward Timing. Entertainment is different each year, McDonald said, adding local bands have been used each year prior.

"I've also had our jazz bands perform," she said. "This year I went to Awkward Timing because they have two Cape graduates performing in that band. ... They're going to play during the cocktail hour and during dinner, and in between the live auction."

A silent auction and live auction also will be part of the night, she said, with items up for bid including gift cards, purses, barbecue grill, adult beverages, a catered private party, hotel stays and St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets.

The benefit helps the foundation to grow and continue, she said.

"We're really planning for the future of Cape, for the future of our kids," McDonald said. "We have scholarship opportunities for post-secondary education.

"The foundation is really going toward being self-sufficient, where 100 percent can be given back."