Cape, Jackson limit plastics recycling because of market collapse

In bright-red lettering on the City of Cape Girardeau's solid waste and recycling website, the message is crystal clear.

"Effective immediately, plastic shopping bags, garbage bags and newspaper sleeves are no longer accepted in our Single Stream Recycling program due to changes in the worldwide use of recyclable materials."

A full description of the current status of city recycling may be found by visiting cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/public_works/Solid_Waste_Recycling.

In Jackson, a similar message may be read on a placard at the county seat city's Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane.

"Due to declining plastic markets, Jackson Recycling Center will no longer accept #3 thru #7 plastics."