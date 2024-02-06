All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 25, 2022
Cape, Jackson limit plastics recycling because of market collapse
In bright-red lettering on the City of Cape Girardeau's solid waste and recycling website, the message is crystal clear. "Effective immediately, plastic shopping bags, garbage bags and newspaper sleeves are no longer accepted in our Single Stream Recycling program due to changes in the worldwide use of recyclable materials."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A placard seen Monday advises patrons of the City of Jackson's recycling center, 508 Sawyer Lane, dropoffs of several kinds of plastics will no longer be accepted there.
A placard seen Monday advises patrons of the City of Jackson's recycling center, 508 Sawyer Lane, dropoffs of several kinds of plastics will no longer be accepted there.Jeff Long

In bright-red lettering on the City of Cape Girardeau's solid waste and recycling website, the message is crystal clear.

"Effective immediately, plastic shopping bags, garbage bags and newspaper sleeves are no longer accepted in our Single Stream Recycling program due to changes in the worldwide use of recyclable materials."

A full description of the current status of city recycling may be found by visiting cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/public_works/Solid_Waste_Recycling.

In Jackson, a similar message may be read on a placard at the county seat city's Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane.

"Due to declining plastic markets, Jackson Recycling Center will no longer accept #3 thru #7 plastics."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rejected plastics

  • No. 3: plastic tubing, kids' toys, plastic trays, certain kinds of furniture made from PVC (polyvinyl chloride).
  • No. 4: grocery bags, newspaper delivery sleeves, packaging encasing bread loaves and certain fresh produce made of low-density polyethylene.
  • No. 5: food containers used for products such as yogurt, sour cream and margarine and for straws, rope, carpet and bottle caps made of polypropylene.
  • No. 6: Styrofoam products made from PS (polystyrene), commonly used in disposable coffee cups, packing peanuts, coolers and to-go food containers.
  • No. 7: products stamped with a "7" are often made of multiple plastic types or out of other types of plastic not easily recycled.

Acceptable plastics

  • No. 1: bottles for soda, water and other drinks; cooking oil containers, plastic peanut butter jars made from polyethylene terephthalate.
  • No. 2: milk jugs, shampoo bottles, cleaning product containers and detergent bottles made of high-density polyethylene.

The problem

China, the world's biggest consumer of reusable U.S. waste, stopped accepting much of America's so-called recyclable garbage in 2018, including post-consumer plastic.

Many municipal programs have been forced to cut back on their programs, sending previously accepted plastic to landfills and incinerators.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Nov. 15 it wants to develop new markets for recycled materials so it will be worth it for companies to recycle — with financial incentives under consideration.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy