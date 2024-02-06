Cape, Jackson city park playgrounds remain closed through May 31

Playgrounds in Cape Girardeau and Jackson city parks will remain closed at least until May 31, in accordance with state and county guidance, officials said Friday.

Julia Jones, parks and recreation director for the city of Cape Girardeau, said the May 31 reopening is in line with Gov. Mike Parson's directive for Phase 1 of reopening.

Phase 2 could begin in June, Jones said, "if the Governor or our local health department supports this type of activity."

She added, "It is just too challenging to try and keep all of those high-touch surfaces sanitized with the anticipated heavy use, with kids being out of school."

In Jackson, parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said playgrounds and basketball courts in the city parks are closed -- high-touch, high-traffic areas are difficult to keep clean, he said.

Friends of the Parks Day was cancelled in both Jackson and Cape Girardeau this spring. Anderson said Jackson is looking to reschedule, potentially this fall, and Jones encouraged interested groups to contact the Cape Girardeau parks department if they're interested in doing individual park projects.