Cape, Jackson celebrate Independence Day

The Fourth of July is a nationwide time of celebrating, remembering and spending time with friends and family. Cape Girardeau and Jackson offer a variety of activities to commemorate the day.
The City of Jackson is hosting its Fourth of July Celebration on Wednesday in Jackson City Park, starting the holiday early with a 5K Walk/Run and Childrenï¿½s Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. The rest of the day will be filled by sports tournaments, helicopter rides, a car show, Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Pageant, the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 Beer Garden and the eventï¿½s latest addition: a Slip ï¿½N Slide.
Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said the new Slip ï¿½N Slide activity is sponsored and coordinated by the Jackson Jaycees.
The slide will be set up on the levee of Rotary Lake in Jackson, near the parking lot on Optimist Hill Drive, according to a new release. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Wonderland Camp, a residential camp on the Lake of the Ozarks assisting campers ages 6 and older who have disabilities.
Anderson said some of the food vendors scheduled to be part of the event will start serving guests at 8 a.m., but ï¿½most wonï¿½t get going until about 9 a.m.ï¿½ All the food vendors sell out, he said, and have ï¿½really a strong dayï¿½ each year.
Cuisine for the day includes hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue sandwiches, along with sodas, bottled water, lemonade and sno-cones.
Anderson said at least two food vendors normally stay open to serve the crowds returning for the 7 p.m. musical performance and for the free fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
This yearï¿½s special musical guest is Shades of Soul, which will take the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell stage at 7 p.m. The Jackson Municipal Band sponsors the performance.
ï¿½We have a different special guest each year that comes in and plays right before the municipal band,ï¿½ Anderson said.
He said thereï¿½s no truly accurate way to calculate how many are in attendance each year.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve heard anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000. I just say itï¿½s a well-attended event, and thousands of people enjoy it,ï¿½ Anderson said. ï¿½Thereï¿½s always kids having fun, and people walking around with families all through the park all different times through the day.ï¿½
He said parking is always an issue, but this year no teams are scheduled for the ballfields and the Jackson City Pool is closed, which allows adequate room for additional parking.
Free parking will be available at the corner of North Union Avenue and Parkview Street in Jackson City Park, which can be accessed from North Union Avenue near Pavilion No. 3, according to the release.
Several areas in and around City Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic, the release stated, including Parkview Street between North High Street and North Union Avenue.
On Wednesday, the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host its Independence Day celebration with fireworks, a memorial service and a presentation of the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award at Arena Park.
Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Jones said the city does not plan a lot of activities during the day because ï¿½between Jackson and everything else going on, people really just want to do their own thing.ï¿½
ï¿½We have municipal band music thatï¿½s patriotic and it starts at 8 p.m., then we have the Spirit of America Award at 8:30 p.m.,ï¿½ Jones said. ï¿½We pay respect to our servicemen and servicewomen at 9 p.m., then the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.ï¿½
Jones summed up the event as being simple, nice and relaxed.
ï¿½A lot of people bring their pickup trucks and find a little place out in the field,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½They might bring some snacks, a picnic and wait for the fireworks.ï¿½
She estimated between 500 to 800 visitors ï¿½from all overï¿½ make their way each year to the event.
