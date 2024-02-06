Cape, Jackson celebrate Independence Day

The Fourth of July is a nationwide time of celebrating, remembering and spending time with friends and family. Cape Girardeau and Jackson offer a variety of activities to commemorate the day.

Fourth of July Celebration in Jackson

The City of Jackson is hosting its Fourth of July Celebration on Wednesday in Jackson City Park, starting the holiday early with a 5K Walk/Run and Childrenï¿½s Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. The rest of the day will be filled by sports tournaments, helicopter rides, a car show, Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Pageant, the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 Beer Garden and the eventï¿½s latest addition: a Slip ï¿½N Slide.

Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson said the new Slip ï¿½N Slide activity is sponsored and coordinated by the Jackson Jaycees.

The slide will be set up on the levee of Rotary Lake in Jackson, near the parking lot on Optimist Hill Drive, according to a new release. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Wonderland Camp, a residential camp on the Lake of the Ozarks assisting campers ages 6 and older who have disabilities.

Jase Sanders, 4, lights off sparklers July 4, 2017, near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Anderson said some of the food vendors scheduled to be part of the event will start serving guests at 8 a.m., but ï¿½most wonï¿½t get going until about 9 a.m.ï¿½ All the food vendors sell out, he said, and have ï¿½really a strong dayï¿½ each year.

Cuisine for the day includes hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue sandwiches, along with sodas, bottled water, lemonade and sno-cones.

Anderson said at least two food vendors normally stay open to serve the crowds returning for the 7 p.m. musical performance and for the free fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

This yearï¿½s special musical guest is Shades of Soul, which will take the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell stage at 7 p.m. The Jackson Municipal Band sponsors the performance.

ï¿½We have a different special guest each year that comes in and plays right before the municipal band,ï¿½ Anderson said.

People watch fireworks July 4, 2017, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

He said thereï¿½s no truly accurate way to calculate how many are in attendance each year.