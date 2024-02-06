Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash schedules

Cape Girardeau and Jackson will collect Christmas trees after the holiday, and they will change the schedule for trash collection because of the holiday.
In Jackson, trees will be accepted at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court. Tinsel, garland, lights and ornaments should be removed.
For more information, call the Jackson sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300; or online at www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
Trees in Cape Girardeau will be collected by special pickup for a $5 fee between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28. Trees also will be accepted in the southeast corner of Arena Park free of charge.
Jackson’s and Cape Girardeau’s Monday trash pickups will run Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will remain unchanged.
A reasonable amount of extra holiday trash will be picked up by Cape Girardeau crews on a regularly scheduled pickup day from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5. Extra trash bags beside the trash cart will be placed in the emptied cart, then emptied again. For more information or to schedule an extra pickup, call (573) 339-6351.
Jackson is not accepting extra trash, but customers may pick up a tag for each extra bag for $1 each, at Jackson City Hall during regular business hours.
Pertinent address:
508 Eastview Court, Jackson, Mo.
Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
