Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash schedules

Cape Girardeau and Jackson will collect Christmas trees after the holiday, and they will change the schedule for trash collection because of the holiday.

In Jackson, trees will be accepted at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court. Tinsel, garland, lights and ornaments should be removed.

For more information, call the Jackson sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300; or online at www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Trees in Cape Girardeau will be collected by special pickup for a $5 fee between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28. Trees also will be accepted in the southeast corner of Arena Park free of charge.

Jackson’s and Cape Girardeau’s Monday trash pickups will run Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will remain unchanged.