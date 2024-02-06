All sections
NewsNovember 12, 2022

Cape hires assistant city manager, community development director

Trevor Pulley has been named the next assistant city manager and community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Pulley will officially begin Dec. 5. “Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release on Pulley’s appointment...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Trevor Pulley has been named the next assistant city manager and community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Pulley will officially begin Dec. 5.

“Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release on Pulley’s appointment.

Pulley said he is excited for the homecoming and looking forward to serving the city and its residents.

“The city of Cape’s giving me an opportunity that a lot of people dream about,” he added.

The Cape Girardeau native will assume the long-open position of development director, and the assistant city manager post — previously referred to as deputy city manager — that was officially vacated Nov. 5 by Molly Mehner.

Mehner announced in September she would be taking a position as the town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee.

As assistant city manager and community development director, Pulley will oversee infrastructure planning and street repair, among other things. He said he feels the work required is in his “wheelhouse.”

Pulley is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, with experience in construction. He also has an extensive background in law enforcement, working in the Cape Girardeau Police Department for a decade and later serving as the chief of police for Dexter, Missouri. Pulley was appointed the city administrator of Dexter.

Pulley also had dual role in Dexter overseeing inspections while working in city administration.

