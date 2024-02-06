Cape hires assistant city manager, community development director

Trevor Pulley has been named the next assistant city manager and community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Pulley will officially begin Dec. 5.

“Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release on Pulley’s appointment.

Pulley said he is excited for the homecoming and looking forward to serving the city and its residents.

“The city of Cape’s giving me an opportunity that a lot of people dream about,” he added.