All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 23, 2022
Cape health clinic in need of donations
A Cape Girardeau clinic focused on helping uninsured and at-risk populations in the community may be forced to reduce operations because of a lack of funding. Samaritan Regional Health Clinic — located at 24 N. Sprigg St. — was created in 2012 to help those who have no other avenues, CEO Gwen Maloney said. ...
Nathan English
From left, Becky Wolsey, Loretta Dodson, Joyce Johnston, Pam Boyd, Gwen Maloney, Carolyn Moore, LaDonna Kern and Yvonne Parker with a grant check for Samaritan Regional Health Clinic from Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxillary 3755. The grant will be used to purchase diabetic medications and supplies for patients.
From left, Becky Wolsey, Loretta Dodson, Joyce Johnston, Pam Boyd, Gwen Maloney, Carolyn Moore, LaDonna Kern and Yvonne Parker with a grant check for Samaritan Regional Health Clinic from Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxillary 3755. The grant will be used to purchase diabetic medications and supplies for patients.Submitted

A Cape Girardeau clinic focused on helping uninsured and at-risk populations in the community may be forced to reduce operations because of a lack of funding.

Samaritan Regional Health Clinic — located at 24 N. Sprigg St. — was created in 2012 to help those who have no other avenues, CEO Gwen Maloney said. The clinic, funded by donations and grants and staffed solely by volunteers, provides medical care to people who do not have private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. Last year, the clinic had 850 visits.

Around three months ago the clinic lost a major donor, and in a few months they will likely be forced to downsize at a time they need to be expanding, Maloney said. The clinic's $2,500 a month rent will eventually become to much for Samaritan's financial situation.

"We opened it with the idea that there are so many people that fall through the cracks, as far as health care, that we wanted to provide that health care to those individuals," Maloney said.

Dr. Matthew Hileman, assistant medical director for the clinic, said many of the patients they see have nowhere else to go. Many are homeless. Many have chronic illnesses such as diabetes that will result in emergency room visits if not treated regularly by medication or primary care visits.

Hileman and Maloney said they are often a line of defense between someone needing to go to the emergency room because of chronic illnesses that are left untreated. Maloney told the story of a 20-year-old diabetes patient who was regularly in the intensive care unit for ketoacidosis from his diabetes prior to getting care through Samaritan. Since he began going to the clinic and getting treatment, the patient has not been back to the emergency room for diabetes related reasons, she said.

"I think, in the long run, we save the community a lot of money because we're not bogging down the ERs with patients," Maloney said.

The clinic does get patient referrals from Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Samaritan provides comprehensive medical care, Hileman said, including primary care visits, lab tests, and even minor surgeries.

Most of the care comes at no cost to the patients, Maloney and Hileman said. The clinic has numerous standard medications on hand and can distribute them through its designation as a dispensary. For more expensive treatments, such as patients whose medication is upward of $100,000 annually, the clinic is able to apply for free medications through patient assistance programs offered by drug companies.

Hileman said quality medical care cannot only improve the physical and mental health of patients, but can allow them to better themselves in other ways.

"Some of the most impressive success stories have been the real down-and-out people," Hileman said.

Clinic volunteers have seen patients return to the workforce and improve their quality of life as a result of the medical care, Hileman said.

The clinic recently received a grant of $2,000 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 3775 for new diabetes medicine and supplies. Maloney said the money will help tremendously with medications.

The needs for Samaritan are numerous, including more volunteers, storage space, and, of course, donations, Maloney said.

"We feel strongly that this is an effort the community needs to back us with because it's something the community needs to keep us healthy, the whole community," Maloney said. "You know, if we can keep part of that community healthy then we've done that for the whole community."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy