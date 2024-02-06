“In spite of many passionate discussions and our desire to see you all in September, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Shipyard Music Festival,” the social media post read. “Even though the weekend was scheduled for late September, the realities and challenges of planning an event of this scale and quality on an abbreviated timeline in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty wouldn’t be fair to the artists, fans, vendors, sponsors, our team, or our great city.”

Shipyard is planned to return in 2021.