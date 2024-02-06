All sections
May 29, 2020

Cape Girardeau's Shipyard Music Festival canceled; plans to return in 2021

The 2020 Shipyard Music Festival, a rustmedia celebration of up-and-coming musical artists from across the United States, has been canceled, organizers announced in a social media post Thursday. The festival was originally slated for Sept. 25 and 26...

Southeast Missourian
Taylor Bridges (in foreground), with the band Retro City, plays guitar while the band performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Sept. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

The 2020 Shipyard Music Festival, a rustmedia celebration of up-and-coming musical artists from across the United States, has been canceled, organizers announced in a social media post Thursday.

The festival was originally slated for Sept. 25 and 26.

“In spite of many passionate discussions and our desire to see you all in September, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Shipyard Music Festival,” the social media post read. “Even though the weekend was scheduled for late September, the realities and challenges of planning an event of this scale and quality on an abbreviated timeline in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty wouldn’t be fair to the artists, fans, vendors, sponsors, our team, or our great city.”

Shipyard is planned to return in 2021.

