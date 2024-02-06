All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau's Shad Burner joins Kit Bond Strategies

Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau has joined Kit Bond Strategies (KBS), a business development and consulting group named for former U.S. senator and ex-Missouri governor Christopher S. "Kit" Bond, according to a Wednesday, July 12, announcement. Burner most recently worked out of Cape Girardeau as director of federal initiatives for Missouri Department of Economic Development and helped the state distribute more than $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act monies...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Shad Burner, left, poses for a photo with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, center, and Rob Dixon, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Shad Burner, left, poses for a photo with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, center, and Rob Dixon, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. submitted

Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau has joined Kit Bond Strategies (KBS), a business development and consulting group named for former U.S. senator and ex-Missouri governor Christopher S. "Kit" Bond, according to a Wednesday, July 12, announcement.

Burner most recently worked out of Cape Girardeau as director of federal initiatives for Missouri Department of Economic Development and helped the state distribute more than $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act monies.

"Shad has extensive experience in federal and state programs and has worked closely with businesses, communities and organizations from the Bootheel and rural communities to St. Louis, Kansas City and our urban centers. Across the state and beyond, Shad is a well-respected professional we are excited to have join the KBS team," said Bond, KBS founder, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1986 to 2011 and as governor from 1973 to 1977 and 1981 to 1985.

Kenny Hulshof, Sikeston, Missouri, native, former congressman and 2008 gubernatorial candidate is KBS chairman.

"Shad has a track record of success when it comes to connecting people, businesses and communities to available funding and cutting through bureaucratic red tape. Our clients will benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge," Hulshof said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burner told the Southeast Missourian he will continue to base his office in Cape Girardeau for his new role.

Shad Burner
Shad Burner
Shad Burner
Shad Burner

"Helping Missouri businesses and communities identify new opportunities and foster economic development is work I am passionate about," Burner said. "I am excited to continue these efforts as part of the KBS team."

KBS, according to its website, www.kbsgroupllp.com, has offices in Washington, D.C., St. Louis and Kansas City.

Bond, who was the youngest governor in Show Me State history when elected at age 33 in 1972, formed KBS in January 2011 with key members of his former Senate staff.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy