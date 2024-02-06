Cape Girardeau's Shad Burner joins Kit Bond Strategies

Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau has joined Kit Bond Strategies (KBS), a business development and consulting group named for former U.S. senator and ex-Missouri governor Christopher S. "Kit" Bond, according to a Wednesday, July 12, announcement.

Burner most recently worked out of Cape Girardeau as director of federal initiatives for Missouri Department of Economic Development and helped the state distribute more than $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act monies.

"Shad has extensive experience in federal and state programs and has worked closely with businesses, communities and organizations from the Bootheel and rural communities to St. Louis, Kansas City and our urban centers. Across the state and beyond, Shad is a well-respected professional we are excited to have join the KBS team," said Bond, KBS founder, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1986 to 2011 and as governor from 1973 to 1977 and 1981 to 1985.

Kenny Hulshof, Sikeston, Missouri, native, former congressman and 2008 gubernatorial candidate is KBS chairman.

"Shad has a track record of success when it comes to connecting people, businesses and communities to available funding and cutting through bureaucratic red tape. Our clients will benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge," Hulshof said.