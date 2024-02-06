Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson.

Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes, LLC. -- announced he plans to run as an independent conservative in the November 2022 election.

"This was not something that I ever wanted to do. It wasn't something that I felt I should do. But in February, on the 25th, I had enough," Seabaugh said. "I'd kept my mouth shut, played the game hoping everybody up there would do their job. They're not, neither side. I'm not pulling for Republicans. I'm not pulling for the Democrats. I'm pulling for you."

Seabaugh, who is from Cape Girardeau, chose to run as an independent because he doesn't feel enough is getting done on either side of the aisle.