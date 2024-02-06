Cape Girardeau's school board candidates to address voters

Candidates running for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will be addressing voters at a forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20.

The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers' Association (CTA) and will be held in the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School located at 1000 S. Silver Springs Road. The forum is open to the public.

Tyler Lappe, CTA vice president and a fifth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, said candidates Casey Cook, Missy Phegley, Jared Ritter and Kim Swartz have all accepted the invitation to speak at the forum. Candidate Roy Diamond said he may be able to attend but couldn't commit.