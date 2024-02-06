Cape Girardeau’s Joy Brooker tries out on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Cape Girardeau singing telegram extraordinaire and social media sensation Joy Brooker is stepping onto America’s TV stage.

Brooker recently performed in front of the judges and crowd on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”.

Brooker announced on her Facebook page Monday, March 27, that she was returning home from a “truly unforgettable experience.”

Brooker said in a text to the Southeast Missourian she is forbidden by contractual obligations to talk about the show, other than to share that Season 18 is set to premier around Tuesday, May 30.

Brooker is a singer and comedian who lives in Cape Girardeau, but vaulted herself into social media fame with her singing telegrams.

The performer wears a costume shaped like an

anatomically-correct heart and disrupts people’s work days to sing a selected song to those celebrating birthdays or anniversaries. The gig started as a Valentine’s Day job, but it keeps her busy nearly every day now.

Her biggest viral video was one where she sang a parody of the song “I’m Too Sexy” to a man named Craig during a team meeting. The video now has close to 150 million views.

Brooker has 640,000 followers on TikTok, 37,000 on Instagram and 129,000 followers on Facebook.