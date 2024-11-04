Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse

The release states police officers assisted the Division of Family Services with a child abuse hotline investigation. Social Service Specialists said they received a hotline call that concerned a "17 year old juvenile".

"The juvenile appeared to be malnourished and had several bug bites on his body. The bedroom where the juvenile was located was covered with trash and did not appear to have clothing available for the juvenile," the release states.

According to documents, Straughn told officers she is the juvenile's caregiver and mother. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.