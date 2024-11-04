All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2024

Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse

Cape Girardeau woman Jacqueline Straughn, 51, ws arrested for alleged child neglect and abuse after police found a malnourished, lethargic juvenile in unsanitary conditions at her home.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jacqueline Straughn
Jacqueline Straughn

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested after Cape Girardeau police officers found a "malnourished" juvenile in her home through a child abuse hotline investigation Saturday, Nov. 2

Jacqueline Straughn, 51, was arrested after police allegedly found her residence housing a "large amount of dog feces and urine" as well as a nude juvenile lying on a bed with no covers. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, officers found the juvenile to be "lethargic" and with feces under him.

The release states police officers assisted the Division of Family Services with a child abuse hotline investigation. Social Service Specialists said they received a hotline call that concerned a "17 year old juvenile".

"The juvenile appeared to be malnourished and had several bug bites on his body. The bedroom where the juvenile was located was covered with trash and did not appear to have clothing available for the juvenile," the release states.

According to documents, Straughn told officers she is the juvenile's caregiver and mother. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

