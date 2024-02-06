Cape Girardeau to host Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival

The Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival is set to take place from Sunday, May 26, to Saturday, June 1, in Cape Girardeau.

The festival aims to identify and support new plays that feature robust roles for college-aged actors and provide a laboratory for training students in working with living playwrights.

Each evening from Monday, May 27, to Friday, May 31, will feature staged readings of five full-length Official Selection plays, chosen from nearly 1,000 plays submitted from around the United States, according to the news release.

At the end of the week, one play will be selected to receive its world premiere in the 2024-25 Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance Season and will be considered for publication by Concord Theatricals, the world’s most significant theatrical publishing company, according to the news release.

Evening staged readings of full-length plays will be performed at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each night of the week.

Monday, May 27: “A List of Happenings at 1016 14th St. (Not Necessarily in Chronological Order)” by Anna Watts, directed by Jennifer Reichert at Bedell Performance Hall.

A group of women studying at the University of Colorado during the 1955-56 school year occupy an apartment on 14th Street. The play explores themes of friendship, sexuality, gender roles, intellectualism and ambition. The reading will be followed by a talkback with the playwright.

Tuesday, May 28: “Strange Birds” by E.M. Lewis, directed by Mikael Burke.

Jo and her forest ranger trainee find blood in the snow outside a remote mountain house and suspect something bad has happened. The play delves into themes of women, wolves, sisters and secrets.

Wednesday, May 29: “Girlhood” by Ida Esmaeili, directed by Brittanie Gunn.

Seven teenage girls gather for over a year as they prepare for their debutante ball. The play addresses friendship, growing up and power dynamics in a world where young women are often told they lack power.