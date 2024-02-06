Sikeston, Missouri, police said Barrett C. Swan, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was alive Tuesday and awaiting surgery after he was shot several times on Malone Avenue in Sikeston early Christmas morning.
Swan was shot three times in the lower torso, with one of the bullets causing injuries in the area of a major organ, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim McMillen said.
Swan was bleeding profusely at the scene of the shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday at 207B W. Malone Ave., McMillen said.
Swan remains in critical condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to a Sikeston Department of Public Safety news release Tuesday.
Swan was conscious and lucid when he talked to investigators at the scene, but he said he did not know the person who shot him, McMillen said.
Swan was one of about 300 people who attended a party at the Malone Avenue address that also serves as a part-time income-tax service and tax business, McMillen said.
The party was an unofficial gathering that attracted attendees via social media and word of mouth, McMillen said.
"This is the kind of party we have problems with," McMillen said. "It's a club event. Somebody rents a building, brings in DJs, they pay at the door. ... These kinds of parties like this are prone to violence."
DPS officers were monitoring the end of the party, and between 30 and 50 people were leaving the building when the shooting occurred, McMillen said.
Evidence and witness testimony indicates there was one shooter who fired between six and eight shots, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of more than one assailant, McMillen said.
Investigators with Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the SEMO Major Case Squad have interviewed witnesses, but some were reluctant to cooperate, McMillen said.
DPS is asking for help and would like statements from people who attended the party even if they did not see the shooting, McMillen said. Anyone with information is urged to call (573) 471-4711.
