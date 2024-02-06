Sikeston, Missouri, police said Barrett C. Swan, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was alive Tuesday and awaiting surgery after he was shot several times on Malone Avenue in Sikeston early Christmas morning.

Swan was shot three times in the lower torso, with one of the bullets causing injuries in the area of a major organ, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim McMillen said.

Swan was bleeding profusely at the scene of the shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday at 207B W. Malone Ave., McMillen said.

Swan remains in critical condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to a Sikeston Department of Public Safety news release Tuesday.

Swan was conscious and lucid when he talked to investigators at the scene, but he said he did not know the person who shot him, McMillen said.

Swan was one of about 300 people who attended a party at the Malone Avenue address that also serves as a part-time income-tax service and tax business, McMillen said.

The party was an unofficial gathering that attracted attendees via social media and word of mouth, McMillen said.