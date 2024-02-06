All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2016

Cape Girardeau shooting victim identified, remains in critical condition

Sikeston, Missouri, police said Barrett C. Swan, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was alive Tuesday and awaiting surgery after he was shot several times on Malone Avenue in Sikeston early Christmas morning. Swan was shot three times in the lower torso, with one of the bullets causing injuries in the area of a major organ, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim McMillen said...

Ben Kleine

Sikeston, Missouri, police said Barrett C. Swan, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was alive Tuesday and awaiting surgery after he was shot several times on Malone Avenue in Sikeston early Christmas morning.

Swan was shot three times in the lower torso, with one of the bullets causing injuries in the area of a major organ, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim McMillen said.

Swan was bleeding profusely at the scene of the shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday at 207B W. Malone Ave., McMillen said.

Swan remains in critical condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to a Sikeston Department of Public Safety news release Tuesday.

Swan was conscious and lucid when he talked to investigators at the scene, but he said he did not know the person who shot him, McMillen said.

Swan was one of about 300 people who attended a party at the Malone Avenue address that also serves as a part-time income-tax service and tax business, McMillen said.

The party was an unofficial gathering that attracted attendees via social media and word of mouth, McMillen said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This is the kind of party we have problems with," McMillen said. "It's a club event. Somebody rents a building, brings in DJs, they pay at the door. ... These kinds of parties like this are prone to violence."

DPS officers were monitoring the end of the party, and between 30 and 50 people were leaving the building when the shooting occurred, McMillen said.

Evidence and witness testimony indicates there was one shooter who fired between six and eight shots, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of more than one assailant, McMillen said.

Investigators with Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the SEMO Major Case Squad have interviewed witnesses, but some were reluctant to cooperate, McMillen said.

DPS is asking for help and would like statements from people who attended the party even if they did not see the shooting, McMillen said. Anyone with information is urged to call (573) 471-4711.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy