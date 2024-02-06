Memorial Day events in various forms will be happening across Cape Girardeau starting on Friday, May 24, and running through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
An event that will take place on Memorial Day will be the Memorial Day 5k Remembrance Run. The run is hosted by the organization Tradesmen for the Kingdom and will be the second event of its kind.
Tradesmen for the Kingdom was started by veteran Michael Keillor. Keillor said he started the organization to reach students and young people who might not be “college material” or have the money to attend college and make them aware they can make a good living in the trades. He said he’s shown that in his own life as a person who now works in heating and air conditioning.
“I live in a neighborhood with doctors and lawyers, and I don't have a college education, but it's come from sweat equity,” Keillor said.
He said ultimately the goal for the organization is to offer scholarships or invite those students or kids to meet and talk about the trades over food.
Keillor said part of the idea that came to him for the run was that they were often used as fundraisers and he is a runner as well. He said there weren’t any runs planned for Memorial Day and saw an opportunity not just to raise funds but also to “inspire". The run starts at the Lynwood Church parking lot and will go through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North.
“(Memorial Day) It's a day to remember those that have gone on before us those have served and sacrificed where Veterans Day is for the living still,” Keillor said. “So it just kind of came from there. I just started thinking how cool would it be to run up through those flags and how inspiring to run back through them.”
He said this year he was able to get the course they will run to be a U.S. Track and Field certified course.
Keillor said registration is $35 per person and will be open until the race starts on the day. On Tuesday, May 21, Keillor said 40 people had registered and the first 75 runners will get a shirt.
He said something unique about the shirts is that people will see a patriotic gnome on their shirt, and Keillor said gnomes were known to be industrious and protectors. He said he thought that fit perfectly to go with the run on Memorial Day.
Before Monday, the weekend will start with a three-day ThreatHoops Basketball Tournament Memorial Day Classic held at the SportsPlex from Friday through Sunday.
Other activities in Cape Girardeau include demonstrations at the Historic Fort D site starting on Saturday. According to Fort D’s website, there will be local re-enactors there to honor memories of veterans from the past and present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
The Joint Veterans Council Annual Memorial Day ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday with the Cape Municipal Band accompanying the start of the event with music. The program speaker for the event will be U.S. Marine Gerry Salter.
The March to the River will start from 8 to 9 a.m. with registration at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 318 South Spanish St. A shuttle service will operate from the hall to Memorial Plaza at Cape County Park North. After announcements, the memorial March to the River from Memorial Plaza will start at 9:30 a.m. and people will be able to enjoy a scheduled break with refreshments from 10 to 10:15 a.m. at VFW Post No. 3838. From 11:15 a.m. to noon, people should arrive back at the Knight of Columbus Hall. After people have arrived there will be a time of prayer and gratitude. Lunch will be provided by the event’s sponsors starting at 12:30 p.m.
Flags will be set out at the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North on Monday morning, later than usual for the holiday weekend but as a precaution in advance of forecasted inclement weather over the weekend.
