Memorial Day events in various forms will be happening across Cape Girardeau starting on Friday, May 24, and running through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

An event that will take place on Memorial Day will be the Memorial Day 5k Remembrance Run. The run is hosted by the organization Tradesmen for the Kingdom and will be the second event of its kind.

Tradesmen for the Kingdom was started by veteran Michael Keillor. Keillor said he started the organization to reach students and young people who might not be “college material” or have the money to attend college and make them aware they can make a good living in the trades. He said he’s shown that in his own life as a person who now works in heating and air conditioning.

“I live in a neighborhood with doctors and lawyers, and I don't have a college education, but it's come from sweat equity,” Keillor said.

He said ultimately the goal for the organization is to offer scholarships or invite those students or kids to meet and talk about the trades over food.

Keillor said part of the idea that came to him for the run was that they were often used as fundraisers and he is a runner as well. He said there weren’t any runs planned for Memorial Day and saw an opportunity not just to raise funds but also to “inspire". The run starts at the Lynwood Church parking lot and will go through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North.

“(Memorial Day) It's a day to remember those that have gone on before us those have served and sacrificed where Veterans Day is for the living still,” Keillor said. “So it just kind of came from there. I just started thinking how cool would it be to run up through those flags and how inspiring to run back through them.”