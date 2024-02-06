Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the district's superintendent position to an unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session.

The group did not vote in open session on the offer, though state freedom of information law requires votes taken in private to be announced in public.

Two candidates applied for the position, which will become open at the end of this school year as superintendent Neil Glass announced his retirement at the board's January meeting.

"Obviously, this is a big decision that deserves due diligence," said Matt Welker, board president. "We had a great discussion, and the motion was made and passed to negotiate a contract with one of the candidates that we interviewed."

The board made their vote in closed session and when asked whether the vote was unanimous, Welker paused, then chuckled, before he said, "The record will show." Then he said, "It was."

He added: "The vote might say differently in some aspects that we voted on, but it gets complicated as far as everyone collectively on the board has the same path in mind," Welker said. "We are all on the same page as far as the direction we see the district going."