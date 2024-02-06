All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2023
Cape Girardeau school board sets interviews for superintendent
Cape Girardeau Board of Education members have announced they will interview two candidates for the position of superintendent Tuesday, Feb 28. "We are very excited to have two highly-qualified candidates to interview for this position," said board president Matthew Welker said in a news release...
Danny Walter
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Board of Education members have announced they will interview two candidates for the position of superintendent Tuesday, Feb 28.

"We are very excited to have two highly-qualified candidates to interview for this position," said board president Matthew Welker said in a news release.

"We as a board understand how important this role is to our entire Cape community, and are committed to finding a leader who will continue to operate with a students-first mindset," Welker said.

The release did not list the names of the two applicants and did not indicate whether they are internal or external candidates. The school district did not respond to requests for the candidates names or background information.

The opening will come after superintendent Neil Glass retires at the end of the school year.

Board members had previously planned to fill the position by the end of February. However, the release states "due to conflicts with scheduling, the Board is delaying the timeline/process a little." The release states the "contract will be awarded" in March, but no specific date is listed.

According to the release, the search for the superintendent of schools began Monday, Jan. 30, during a "special meeting," when the board approved the process to hire a new superintendent and elected to conduct its own search. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the position was posted on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools website as well as the websites for Missouri Association of School Administrators, Missouri School Public Relations Association and Missouri Regional Education Applicant Placement. The deadline for receiving all applicant materials was Monday, Feb. 13.

Local News
