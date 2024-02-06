Cape Girardeau school board sets interviews for superintendent

The release did not list the names of the two applicants and did not indicate whether they are internal or external candidates. The school district did not respond to requests for the candidates names or background information.

The opening will come after superintendent Neil Glass retires at the end of the school year.

Board members had previously planned to fill the position by the end of February. However, the release states "due to conflicts with scheduling, the Board is delaying the timeline/process a little." The release states the "contract will be awarded" in March, but no specific date is listed.

According to the release, the search for the superintendent of schools began Monday, Jan. 30, during a "special meeting," when the board approved the process to hire a new superintendent and elected to conduct its own search. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the position was posted on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools website as well as the websites for Missouri Association of School Administrators, Missouri School Public Relations Association and Missouri Regional Education Applicant Placement. The deadline for receiving all applicant materials was Monday, Feb. 13.