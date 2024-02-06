Cape Girardeau Regional Airport demolishes old hangars

Demolition of 18 hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has begun.

These hangars are going to be replaced by two 10-unit T-hangars. The project was awarded to Zoellner Construction last month.

The new T-hangars are set to enter their final design phase over the coming month, paving the way for construction in September. The hangars are slated for installation in the following year due to a 10- to 12-week waiting period once they are ordered, according to airport manager Katrina Amos. However, all the side work, including the concrete and the taxiway connectors, will be installed this fall, and the facilities will be installed as well in spring of 2024, she added.

Eighteen of the existing hangars already scheduled for demolition went through substantial damages caused by a storm that passed through July 2.