The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks through the Delta Dental Rural Youth Program. The grant will support the creation and distribution of 400 dental hygiene kits to students throughout the year.
Amy McDonald, executive director with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, said it was an honor to receive the grant.
"I'm thrilled to be able to help educate our students on dental hygiene," McDonald said.
A total of $130,000 was granted to 13 agencies during a virtual event Dec. 18. Delta Dental of Missouri contributed $100,000 for the grant program, which was supplemented by $30,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) unrestricted grant-making funds. A full list of recipients can be viewed on its website at www.cfozarks.org/delta.
Rob Goren, president and CEO at Delta Dental of Missouri, said Delta Dental was excited to partner with CFO to support more than a dozen organizations and help children get vital dental care to improve their overall health, quality of life and self-esteem.
"Every child deserves a healthy and pain-free smile so they can truly thrive," Goren said.
Ashley Fleming, grant program officer for CFO, said the dental care, education and supplies provided by these agencies will help thousands of rural students across the region achieve healthier outcomes.
"We appreciate Delta Dental of Missouri's generous support for this program," Fleming said.
