The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks through the Delta Dental Rural Youth Program. The grant will support the creation and distribution of 400 dental hygiene kits to students throughout the year.

Amy McDonald, executive director with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, said it was an honor to receive the grant.

"I'm thrilled to be able to help educate our students on dental hygiene," McDonald said.

A total of $130,000 was granted to 13 agencies during a virtual event Dec. 18. Delta Dental of Missouri contributed $100,000 for the grant program, which was supplemented by $30,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) unrestricted grant-making funds. A full list of recipients can be viewed on its website at www.cfozarks.org/delta.