Cape Girardeau Public Library's redesigned website offers new features

Cape Girardeau Public Library launched its redesigned website Thursday, Dec. 29.

Library director Katie Earnhart said the new design has been in the works for months.

"The last design update was in 2017," Earnhart said. "It was becoming outdated and no longer functioned properly. We were having a lot of errors, especially with our calendar system."

Earnhart said the new platform was built by Library Market, a web development company out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, which specializes in websites and calendar systems specifically for libraries. The new site has a fully-integrated calendar and links for users to book a meeting room or make an appointment to apply for or renew their passports.

"You can see all of the resources that we have available, and you can filter it by the age group as well as the resource type," Earnhart said. "So, if you're just looking for genealogy help or if you're looking for homework help, you can narrow the filters down and it'll just show you results of what we have access to."

In addition to a new look, new features have been added. Users can click on curated book lists and pages of recommendations catered to youth, teens and adults that are continually updated. Users can also look at pictures of board games, musical instruments and power tools available be checked out.