Cape Girardeau Public Library's redesigned website offers new features

Cape Girardeau Public Library launched its redesigned website Thursday, Dec. 29.
Library director Katie Earnhart said the new design has been in the works for months.
"The last design update was in 2017," Earnhart said. "It was becoming outdated and no longer functioned properly. We were having a lot of errors, especially with our calendar system."
Earnhart said the new platform was built by Library Market, a web development company out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, which specializes in websites and calendar systems specifically for libraries. The new site has a fully-integrated calendar and links for users to book a meeting room or make an appointment to apply for or renew their passports.
"You can see all of the resources that we have available, and you can filter it by the age group as well as the resource type," Earnhart said. "So, if you're just looking for genealogy help or if you're looking for homework help, you can narrow the filters down and it'll just show you results of what we have access to."
In addition to a new look, new features have been added. Users can click on curated book lists and pages of recommendations catered to youth, teens and adults that are continually updated. Users can also look at pictures of board games, musical instruments and power tools available be checked out.
"We're really excited about this particular website because it has such a great way to display our 'Library of Things'," Earnhart said. "You can look at a picture of a cake pan and say, 'That's the one I want,' and then click on it and it'll link to our catalog, where you can place a hold on the item and then just come pick it up when you're ready. Eventually, we'll also be able to add instructional booklets and how-to videos."
Earnhart said the new website went live without a hitch, and user feedback has been "wonderful."
"Most of our feedback has been through our Facebook page, and a lot of people are very excited about the ease of use and also how it highlights events," Earnhart said.
Another update is the addition of a button where people can make online donations.
"In the past, if you wanted to donate, you always had to mail it in or come into the library," Earnhart said. "Now that we have an online option, we've already had lots of payments come in the last week since the site went live."
Check out the Library's new look at www.capelibrary.org.
