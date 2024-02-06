All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 9, 2023

Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book club

Looking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format, where everyone reads the same title and then discusses it...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Looking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing.

The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format, where everyone reads the same title and then discusses it.

Adult service coordinator Tori Cattaneo said The Page Turners started in August and is a hybrid type of book club, meaning members can Zoom call in as well as be in person.

The club meets the first Monday of the month unless it is a holiday. The meeting for December will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, when members will discuss "Hello Beautiful" by â€‹ Ann Napolitano.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I do get the group's input. But I also try to pick books that have been released within the last couple of years, but aren't newer than eight months, because that way more holds are available after that eight-month mark," Cattaneo said.

Cattaneo said she makes herself a list of books the group could read by following blogs, reading reviews and asking for recommendations.

There is no age restriction for book club members, but the books they read are from the adult section.

For those who would like to attend, Cattaneo asks that they register for the event on the Cape Girardeau Public Library website at www.capelibrary.org. She said this is how she knows who to send a Zoom link to if they want to participate remotely.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy