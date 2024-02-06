Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book club

Looking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing.
The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format, where everyone reads the same title and then discusses it.
Adult service coordinator Tori Cattaneo said The Page Turners started in August and is a hybrid type of book club, meaning members can Zoom call in as well as be in person.
The club meets the first Monday of the month unless it is a holiday. The meeting for December will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, when members will discuss "Hello Beautiful" by â€‹ Ann Napolitano.
"I do get the group's input. But I also try to pick books that have been released within the last couple of years, but aren't newer than eight months, because that way more holds are available after that eight-month mark," Cattaneo said.
Cattaneo said she makes herself a list of books the group could read by following blogs, reading reviews and asking for recommendations.
There is no age restriction for book club members, but the books they read are from the adult section.
For those who would like to attend, Cattaneo asks that they register for the event on the Cape Girardeau Public Library website at www.capelibrary.org. She said this is how she knows who to send a Zoom link to if they want to participate remotely.
