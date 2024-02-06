Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book club

Looking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing.

The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format, where everyone reads the same title and then discusses it.

Adult service coordinator Tori Cattaneo said The Page Turners started in August and is a hybrid type of book club, meaning members can Zoom call in as well as be in person.

The club meets the first Monday of the month unless it is a holiday. The meeting for December will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, when members will discuss "Hello Beautiful" by â€‹ Ann Napolitano.